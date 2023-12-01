CBSE will not award any overall division & distinction in Class 10 and Class 12 exams

FILE

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not award any overall division and distinction in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. In its notification, the CBSE said, the board will neither calculate nor declare and inform the percentage of marks to students.

This came in the wake of request from multiple candidates to intimate the criteria for calculating the percentage of students in the board examinations. The board announced that if a candidate has taken more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institutes or the employer recruiting the CBSE board students.