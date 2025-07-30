Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

25% US Tariff Casts Shadow Over India-US Trade Negotiations

Jul 30, 2025

    India Responds to US Tariffs; Vows to Safeguard National Economic Interests

    Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

    India has officially responded to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of imposing a 25% tariff on Indian exports, effective 1st August. In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the government is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures to protect the national interest, consistent with its approach in other trade agreements — including the recently signed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom.

    The ministry highlighted that India and the United States have been in ongoing negotiations to finalize a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over recent months. It reiterated that the Indian government places high priority on the welfare of farmers, entrepreneurs, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

    In response to Washington’s move, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) voiced strong disappointment. FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal called the decision “unfortunate” and warned that such a step would negatively impact India’s export sector. He also expressed concern over the secondary sanctions being considered by the US, which could further complicate trade flows.

    The situation marks a new point of friction in Indo-US economic ties and may influence broader trade dynamics between the two countries in the coming weeks.

