इंडियन आवाज़     03 Dec 2023 02:49:00      انڈین آواز

BJP heading toward majority in MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh; Congress winning Telangana

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana is underway. Latest trends available show that the BJP is heading for a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while Congress is leading in Telangana.

In Rajasthan, voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies.  Election Commission has postponed the polls in one assembly seat following the death of a candidate. Trends are available for all 199 seats. BJP is leading in 112 seats, while ruling Congress is ahead in 71 constituencies, and others in 16 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in Sardarpura Assembly constituency.  Congress leader Sachin Pilot is leading in Tonk assembly seat.  Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi is trailing behind his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Nathdwara seat.  Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading by over 28 thousand votes in Jhotwara constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, trends are available for all 230 seats.  Ruling BJP is leading in 161 seats, Congress in 66 and others in 3 seats.

Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh is ahead from Budhni seat by over 29 thousand votes. Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel are also leading.  Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is leading in Chhindwara.

In his initial reaction, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, collective leadership and hard work of the party workers.

In Chhattisgarh, trends are available for all 90 seats.  BJP is leading in 54 constituencies, Congress in 33 and others in 3.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading in Patan constituency. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Raman Singh is leading in Rajnandgaon seat. Deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo is trailing by over 4 thousand votes in Ambikapur.

Mr. Raman Singh said that people rejected the Bhupesh Baghel government and showed trust in the promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  He said that women and farmers in the state supported the BJP.

In Telangana, trends are available for 119 seats. Congress is leading in 65, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in 39 seats, BJP is in 8, while AIMIM in 6 constituencies. Others are leading in 1 seat.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is trailing in Kamareddy constituency, while he is leading in Gajwel.

Counting began at 8 this morning amid tight security. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and only people holding valid passes are being allowed to enter the counting centres.

Counting for Mizoram assembly elections will be taken up tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان اور امریکہ تجارتی تعلقات مزید مستحکم کرنے پر متفق

اے ایم اینہندوستان اور امریکہ نے دواسازی، سیمی کنڈکٹرز، سمی ...

انٹرنیٹ استعمال میں اضافہ لیکن رسائی میں امیر غریب کا فرق موجود

اے ایم این دنیا بھر میں انٹرنیٹ استعمال کرنے والوں کی تعداد ...

بزنس نامہ: صحت بخش غذا کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ

اقوام متحدہ کے ادارہ برائے خوراک و زراعت (ایف اے او) نے بتایا ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart