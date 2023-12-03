Latest update: Assembly Election Results – 2023

Chhattisgarh (90)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|38
|16
|54
|Congress
|26
|10
|36
|Others
|00
|00
|0
Madhya Pradesh(230)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|81
|82
|163
|Congress
|46
|20
|66
|Others
|00
|01
|1
Rajasthan(200)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|16
|99
|115
|Congress
|12
|56
|68
|Others
|07
|09
|16
Telangana(119)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|AIMIM
|06
|00
|6
|BJP
|04
|04
|8
|BRS
|22
|17
|39
|Congress
|24
|40
|64
Mizoram(40)
|Party Name
|Lead
|Won
|Total
|BJP
|00
|00
|0
|Congress
|00
|00
|0
|MNF
|00
|00
|0
|ZPM
|00
|00
|0