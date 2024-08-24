Waqf Amendment Bill: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA Govt of Undermining Secular Fabric

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has slammed the new Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of attempting to erode India’s secular principles and fuel religious tensions.

“We strongly oppose this unconstitutional and unnecessary amendment bill proposed by the NDA government. It was brought with the aim of breaking the secular fabric of the country and spreading religious frenzy,” he said during a meeting with representatives from various Muslim organisations at his residence on Friday

Yadav’s remarks highlight mounting political resistance to the bill, which some view as a potential threat to communal harmony in India. He emphasised his party’s commitment to minority rights, noting that both he and his party’s national president, Lalu Prasad Yadav, have consistently advocated for the concerns of minority communities and are firmly against any government interference in religious matters.

“The proposed amendments would negatively impact not only the religious, cultural, and property rights of Muslims but also those of other religious communities, thereby setting a dangerous precedent,” Yadav warned.

He assured the delegation that he and his party would stand in solidarity with them in opposing the bill. Furthermore, Yadav criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting the proposed amendments, asserting, “We will not let it pass from Parliament at any cost and will fight this battle on all forums. It is unfortunate that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in support of this bill.”

The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced during the Parliament’s budget session, proposes several changes, including allowing a non-Muslim chief executive officer and at least two non-Muslim members to be appointed by state governments to Waqf Boards. Additionally, the bill seeks to empower District Collectors to determine whether a property is classified as Waqf property or government land.