UDO demands implementation of ordinance regarding Urdu at Jamia Millia Islamia

AMN / New Delhi

Urdu Development Organization (UDO) has expressed deep concern over the non-implementation of an ordinance issued by the Academic Council of Jamia Millia Islamia during the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor Najib Jung. The ordinance mandated that the grades of compulsory Urdu be equated with those of compulsory English. It noted with disappointment that this ordinance is yet to be enforced.

According to Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan, National President of UDO, the ordinance stipulated that the marks obtained in compulsory Urdu should be included in the grading system in the same manner as those for compulsory English. Despite this clear directive, compulsory Urdu has been treated as merely qualifying, leading to a lack of seriousness among students. Many students now regard attending Urdu classes as a burden, further marginalizing the language.

Dr. Khan further alleged that there seems to be a strong anti-Urdu lobby at work within the historic institution of Jamia Millia Islamia. He called on the university to immediately implement the long-neglected ordinance and to strengthen the Ganga-Jamuni culture that has long been a hallmark of India. He emphasized the need for the university to prioritize the demands related to Urdu, out of respect for the sentiments of the Urdu-speaking community.

The UDO demands swift action to implement the ordinance and to give Urdu the academic recognition it deserves within the university.