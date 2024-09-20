VP calls on media to focus more on positive stories

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called on the media to move away from an individual-centric approach and focus on institutions and national growth. Addressing the inaugural session of the Sansad TV@3 conclave at Parliament House today, Mr. Dhankhar emphasized that the media should focus more on positive developmental stories from different parts of the country.

Reiterating the vital role of Media as the fourth pillar of democracy, Shri Dhankhar voiced concerns about the rising trend of excessive criticism, stating, “We have become chronic critics. Such persistent criticism as a matter of policy is antiethical to democratic values.”

Emphasizing that the Media should focus more on positive developmental stories from different parts of the country, Shri Dhankhar remarked, “We need to revisit our thoughts. Development is not the agenda of our news. Development is not on the radar. We need to revisit our agenda.”

Stressing on the importance of safeguarding the nation’s image on the global stage, Shri Dhankhar stated “We cannot have a wrong picture of Bharat painted outside in particular. Every Indian, every Bharatiya who goes outside this country is an ambassador of this nation. He has to have nothing in his heart except 100% commitment for the nation, nationalism.”

Highlighting the importance of each democratic institution operating within its defined Constitutional boundaries, Shri Dhankhar underscored that the Constitution has defined the role of every Institution, and each must perform optimally within its respective domain. “If one institution steps into the role of another institution, order will suffer,” he said. “If one institution makes a declaration about another from a certain platform, it is jurisprudentially improper. It threatens the entire system. Jurisprudentially, institutional jurisdiction is defined by the Constitution, and the Constitution alone. Therefore, jurisprudentially and jurisdictionally, there will be tipping if one institution gets into the domain of the other”, he noted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the valedictory session of the conclave. Mr. Birla said, the credibility and authenticity of news are in crisis today, and Sansad TV, as an important chapter of the parliamentary system, is doing commendable work in filling this gap by spreading the spirit of democracy to the people