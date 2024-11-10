Gautam Lahiri re elected as president of Press Club of India

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty elected the vice president, Neeraj Thakur secretary general, Afzal Imam joint secretary and Mohit Dubey treasurer

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Senior journalist Gautam Lahiri was elected as the president of the Press Club of India PCI for the second consecutive term as results of election was declared today. Candidates of panale also won with comfortable margin

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty was elected the vice president, Neeraj Thakur secretary general, Afzal Imam joint secretary and Mohit Dubey treasurer.

The polling was held to elect candidates for the top five positions and 16 management committee members on the premises of the Press Club of India here on Saturday.

Gautam Lahiri, who was the presidential candidate, secured 1045 votes while Atul Mishra and Arun Sharma managed to poll 133 and 116 votes, respectively.

For the post of vice president, Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty got 930 votes whereas Rahil Chopra and Prahlad Singh Rajput received 230 and 100 votes, respectively.

For Secretary General post, Neeraj Thakur defeated Laxmi Devi Aree and secured 913 votes.

Afzal Imam was elected as the joint secretary while Mohit Dubey bagged the post of treasurer.

There were 28 candidates in the fray for the post of 16-member of managing committee. Among the members, Aditi Rajput secured highest votes (985) and Meghna Dhulia got second highest votes (905).

Apart from them, Surabhi Kanga, Pragya Singh, Nalini Ranjan Mohanty, Sunil Negi, Asis Gupta, Shankar Anand, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Anindya Chattopadhyay, Amitabha Roy Chowdhury, Mohammad Azad, Ashraf Bastavi, PR Sunil, and Pabba Suresh Babu were declared as the managing committee members.

The polling for the PCI Election took place on November 9, wherein a total of 1357 members cast their votes.