इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2024
Vitamin D Deficiency Linked to CVD in Youth: Study

A recent publication in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation suggested that serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels may serve as an indicator of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in healthy young adults.

The study analyzed baseline data from 177 adults aged 18-25 years, with 65% being women. Participants were nonsmokers, had sedentary lifestyles, and had no history of CVD or chronic illnesses. It assessed various CVD risk factors, including anthropometric measures, body composition, glucose and lipid metabolism, liver function, and pro- and anti-inflammatory biomarkers. Serum 25(OH)D concentrations were categorized as deficient (< 20 ng/mL), insufficient (21-29 ng/mL), or normal (> 30 ng/mL) using a competitive chemiluminescence immunoassay.

Results exhibited an inverse correlation between Vitamin D levels and body mass index (BMI), fat mass index, and systolic blood pressure after adjusting for sex. Additionally, glucose metabolism markers showed an inverse correlation with vitamin D levels.

The study revealed that participants with vitamin D deficiency (44 individuals) exhibited higher BMI, waist/hip ratio, fat mass index, blood pressure, and glucose levels, insulin, triglycerides, and liver markers compared to those with normal vitamin D levels (41 individuals).

The authors concluded that these findings collectively support the notion that 25(OH)D concentrations can serve as a valuable marker for CVD status, easily monitored in young individuals.

(Source:https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/low-vitamin-d-levels-may-signal-cvd-risk-young-adults-2024a10001un?src=)

