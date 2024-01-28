इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2024 11:43:16      انڈین آواز
Single-dose Typhoid Vaccine Shows Long-Term Effectiveness in Kids: Study

Published On: By

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University Of Maryland School Of Medicines Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health (UMSOM) and the Malawi-Liverpool Wellcome Trust (MLW) Clinical Research Program has demonstrated the enduring effectiveness of a single dose of the typhoid conjugate vaccine, Typbar TCV, in preventing typhoid fever in children aged nine months to 12 years.

The study involved more than 28,000 healthy children in Malawi; half were randomly assigned to receive Typbar TCV and the other half to receive a meningococcal capsular group A conjugate (MenA) control vaccine. Over the subsequent four years, the results showed that 24 children in the Typbar TCV group and 110 in the MenA group developed typhoid fever, resulting in an efficacy rate of 78.3% in the Typbar TCV group. Notably, the vaccines efficacy remained robust, decreasing by 1.3% yearly.

Given that typhoid fever causes over 9 million illnesses and at least 110,000 deaths globally each year, with a predominant impact in sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia, the study findings bear significant implications. In response, the Malawi government initiated a national rollout of Typbar TCV for children under 15 years in May 2023. As part of the routine immunization schedule, all children in Malawi are set to receive Typbar TCV at nine months of age.

Experts highlight that the published study underscores the sustained benefits of a single Typbar TCV shot, even in the youngest children, offering a promising avenue for preventing typhoid in the most vulnerable population.

(Source:https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-01-dose-typhoid-conjugate-vaccine-efficacy.html)

