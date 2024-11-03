Violence and discrimination based on religion is unacceptable : Maulana Arshad Madani

AMN / New Delhi

The President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind stated that any form of violence in the name of religion is unacceptable. He emphasized that religion conveys a message of humanity, tolerance, love, and unity. Therefore, those who use it to incite hatred and violence cannot be true followers of their religions. We must condemn and oppose such individuals at every level. Maulana Madani said that if secular people do not awaken now, it will be too late by tomorrow. Mutual brotherhood and unity are our strengths.

The meeting of the Working Committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was held at the central office located at 1 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi, under the presidency of Maulana Arshad Madani. It is noteworthy that Maulana Arshad Madani has taken charge of the presidency for the new term under Article 44 of the constitution of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Along with this, the current Working Committee has been dissolved. According to the constitution of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the president will nominate a new Working Committee and, in consultation with them, appoint the General Secretary. Soon. The selection of the Vice Presidents and the Treasurer will take place in the upcoming meeting of the Governing Council of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

The Governing Council of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind entrusted the Working Committee with the authority to separate United Jamiat-i-Ulama of Punjab during its meeting in Mumbai. In light of this, today’s meeting approved the establishment of a separate state-level Jamiat for Punjab. Various topics were discussed in the meeting, where participants deliberated on the current situation in the country, including the rising sectarianism, extremism, deterioration of peace and law and order, discriminatory actions against minorities and Muslims based on religion, protection of waqf properties, ongoing campaigns by communalists against places of worship, mosques, and cemeteries, as well as expressing serious concern over Israel’s aggressive terrorism in Palestine. Many other burning issues were also discussed.

The meeting expressed its happiness over the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the recent citizenship issue in Assam, and commended the efforts of Jamiat Ulama-i-Assam and its president, Maulana Mushtaq Anfar. Members of the Working Committee further stated that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been actively working since its establishment to promote communal harmony and tolerance in the country. It has continuously made efforts at all levels to foster love and affection among all religious, linguistic, and cultural groups residing in the country.

Along with this, Maulana Madani also highlighted other important issues concerning minorities, particularly Muslims, with the Waqf Amendment Bill being at the forefront. He stated that this amendment bill is not based on good intentions and therefore, the Muslims of the country cannot accept it. Waqf belongs to Muslims, and we consider any form of government interference in it to be destructive for the waqf and a significant threat.

Maulana Madani informed the members of the Working Committee about the aims and objectives of the event ” Save Constitution Convention” to be held under the auspices of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on 3 rd November 2024, and he expressed the determination that, if Allah wills, it will yield significant long-term results.

The proceedings of the Working Committee concluded with the prayer of the respected president. The names of the members who participated in the meeting, in addition to the president of Jamiat, are as follows: Mufti Syed Masoom Taqib, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind; Maulana Asjad Madani, Vice President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Deoband; Maulana Abdullah Nasir from Banaras; Mufti Ghiyathuddin from Hyderabad; Fazl-ur-Rahman Qasmi from Mumbai; Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi from Delhi; Haji Salamatullah from Delhi; Qari Shamsuddin from West Bengal; Professor Nasrullah from Chennai; Maulana Badar Ahmad Majibi from Patna; Maulana Abdul Rashid Qasmi from Assam; and as special invitees, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Qasmi from Malegaon and Maulana Muhammad Ahmad from Bhopal.