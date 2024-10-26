Court dismisses Hindu side’s plea for additional ASI survey at Gyanvapi Mosque

AMN / WEB DESK

The Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court in Varanasi on Friday dismissed a plea by the Hindu side seeking an additional survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi complex.

Hindu side advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi expressed disappointment over the decision, saying, “The court has rejected our application for an additional ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi area. We will approach the High Court within the 30-day limitation to challenge this decision.”

The Hindu side had claimed that a 100-foot Shivling lies beneath the central dome of the Gyanvapi mosque and requested a 4×4 feet excavation along with a comprehensive ASI survey. However, the Fast Track Court rejected the application, ruling against their demand.

Rastogi criticized the decision, saying, “This judgment goes against rules and facts. As per the April 8, 2021, order, a five-member ASI committee was to conduct the survey, with one member from the minority community and an expert from a central university. The previous ASI survey did not comply with this mandate. We will now move the High Court immediately.”

Another lawyer representing the Hindu side, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, reiterated that they would pursue a revision of the order. “We will appeal to the district or High Court. The ASI has surveyed most areas, but there are some places where the machines couldn’t reach. This additional survey was necessary, and we will ensure that every inch of the temple complex is surveyed. This is not a setback—our evidence is solid, and all legal options remain open,” Chaturvedi said.

The ongoing legal battle, which dates back to 1991, involves the Lord Visheshwar vs. Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee case. The Hindu side is seeking permission to build a temple and gain the right to worship within the Gyanvapi premises. After 33 years, arguments from the Muslim side have now concluded.