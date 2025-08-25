Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Vietnam: Nearly 6 lakh people evacuated, airports closed ahead of Typhoon Kajiki’s landfall

Aug 25, 2025

WEB DESK

Vietnam has shut down airports, closed schools, and begun mass evacuations as it prepares for the most powerful storm so far this year. Vietnam’s weather agency said Typhoon Kajiki, with wind speeds up to 166 kilometres per hour, is due to make landfall on Monday afternoon. The government has ordered more than 5.86 lakh people to be evacuated ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Kajiki. The government said in a statement that Kajiki would bring heavy rains, flooding and landslides and that more than 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 paramilitary personnel have been mobilised to help with the evacuation and to stand by for search and rescue.

