Pakistan: Monsoon rains claim 788 lives so far

Aug 25, 2025

WEB DESK

KARACHI, July 30, 2019 (Xinhua) — A vehicle moves on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on July 30, 2019. At least 83 people were killed and 74 others injured in separate rain-related accidents across Pakistan during the ongoing month, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Tuesday. (Str/Xinhua/IANS)
In Pakistan, monsoon rains have claimed at least 788 lives, and more than 1,000 people have sustained injuries. According to figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll since June includes 200 children, 117 women and 471 men. Fresh incidents over the weekend worsened the crisis, with at least 13 people killed and 52 others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after torrential rains battered several districts. According to media reports, Punjab recorded 165 fatalities while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported the highest with 469 deaths.

