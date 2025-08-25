Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian PM Mark Carney Backs Robust Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Aug 25, 2025

WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he backed Ukraine’s calls for robust security guarantees as part of any peace deal, saying Canada would not rule out sending troops under such a framework.

Carney, making his first visit to Ukraine since taking office in March, joined Zelenskyy for a ceremony in central Kyiv yesterday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, which was also attended by Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Three and a half years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump is leading peace efforts, and Ukraine is working with its European allies to draft potential frameworks for post-war security guarantees for Kyiv, which Trump has also expressed openness towards. Zelenskyy has said he wants future security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to be as close as possible to NATO’s Article 5, which considers an attack on one member state as an attack against all.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

I don’t think election will be held in February Bangladesh: NCP’s Nahid Islam

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

26 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Freedom of Speech Must Uphold Dignity of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla

25 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

25 August 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

25 August 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!