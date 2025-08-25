Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian PM Mark Carney Backs Robust Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Aug 25, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he backed Ukraine’s calls for robust security guarantees as part of any peace deal, saying Canada would not rule out sending troops under such a framework. 

Carney, making his first visit to Ukraine since taking office in March, joined Zelenskyy for a ceremony in central Kyiv yesterday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, which was also attended by Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. 

Three and a half years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump is leading peace efforts, and Ukraine is working with its European allies to draft potential frameworks for post-war security guarantees for Kyiv, which Trump has also expressed openness towards. Zelenskyy has said he wants future security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to be as close as possible to NATO’s Article 5, which considers an attack on one member state as an attack against all.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine: UAE Facilitates Latest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South African President Holds Talks with European Leaders on Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump Threatens to Deploy Troops to Baltimore Amid Clash with Maryland Governor

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Rado Celebrates the Art of Timeless Gifting

25 August 2025 5:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جنوبی ایشیا میں نئی صف بندیاں، بھارت کی خارجہ پالیسی کے لیے نیا چیلنج

25 August 2025 5:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत की बढ़ती कूटनीतिक चुनौतियाँ

25 August 2025 4:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES TOP AWAAZ

India’s Growing Diplomatic Challenges

25 August 2025 4:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!