Canadian PM Mark Carney Backs Robust Security Guarantees for Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he backed Ukraine’s calls for robust security guarantees as part of any peace deal, saying Canada would not rule out sending troops under such a framework.

Carney, making his first visit to Ukraine since taking office in March, joined Zelenskyy for a ceremony in central Kyiv yesterday to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, which was also attended by Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Three and a half years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US President Donald Trump is leading peace efforts, and Ukraine is working with its European allies to draft potential frameworks for post-war security guarantees for Kyiv, which Trump has also expressed openness towards. Zelenskyy has said he wants future security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal to be as close as possible to NATO’s Article 5, which considers an attack on one member state as an attack against all.