Russia-Ukraine: UAE Facilitates Latest Prisoner Exchange Amid Ongoing Peace Efforts

AMN / WEB DESK

Russia and Ukraine exchanged another 146 prisoners of war from each side yesterday after mediation by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry said. All of the freed Russians were in Belarus, receiving psychological and medical assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted pictures of smiling returnees, saying most of them had been in captivity since 2022, when Russia invaded its smaller neighbour. He said a journalist taken prisoner a month after the invasion was among them. Zelenskiy thanked the United Arab Emirates for its role in overseeing the swap.

The third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on July 23. After the talks, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said both sides had agreed to exchange at least 1,200 prisoners each.