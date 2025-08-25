Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

South African President Holds Talks with European Leaders on Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts

Aug 25, 2025
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation with European leaders to discuss the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts. The South African Presidency said Ramaphosa has spoken to Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Spokesperson to the President, Vincent Magwenya, informed that in all the discussions, European leaders openly shared their perspectives, appreciated South Africa’s role in engaging with both sides to the conflict and provided President Ramaphosa with a firm commitment to supporting efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa will speak with other European leaders in the coming days and that the President has urged all parties to sustain the momentum in working toward peace between Ukraine and Russia. This follows meetings hosted by US President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and several other European leaders.

