AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy troops to Baltimore, the most populous city in Maryland, escalating a clash with Maryland Governor Wes Moore after the Democrat invited him to join a safety walk in the city. Trump wrote on social media that if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., he will send in the troops, which is being done in nearby DC and quickly clean up the Crime.

The remarks mark the latest flashpoint in the President’s efforts to deploy National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities as part of what he calls a crackdown on crime. The use of military personnel for domestic law enforcement has drawn fierce backlash from Democrats. One governor described it as an abuse of power. Governor Moore, a frequent critic of the president’s strategy, said Trump’s comments about fighting crime come off as so, so tone deaf and so ignorant.