Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pentagon intelligence chief Lt Gen Jeffery removed by US Defence Secretary

Aug 24, 2025
Pentagon intelligence chief Lt Gen Jeffery removed by US Defence Secretary

AMN / WEB DESK

Pentagon’s intelligence agency chief Lt Gen Jeffery has been fired by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. This comes just weeks after a White House rebuke of a review assessing the impact of American strikes on Iran. The Pentagon said in a statement that Lt Gen Jeffery will no longer serve as head of US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). The defence department has not offered any immediate explanation on the firings.

The DIA is part of the Pentagon and specialises in military intelligence to support operations. It collects large amounts of technical intelligence, but is distinct from other agencies like the CIA.     

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam, China begin emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki strengthens

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian FM Lavrov accuses West of blocking Ukraine peace talks

Aug 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Auditor General flags financial mismanagement worth Rs 375 trillion

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

145th US Open Begins in New York with Star-Studded Lineup

25 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from cricket

24 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش نے پاکستان کے نائب وزیرِاعظم کے دعوے کو مسترد کیا

24 August 2025 11:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के उप प्रधानमंत्री का दावा खारिज किया, कहा– 1971 के मुद्दे अब भी अनसुलझे

24 August 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!