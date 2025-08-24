Pentagon intelligence chief Lt Gen Jeffery removed by US Defence Secretary

AMN / WEB DESK

Pentagon’s intelligence agency chief Lt Gen Jeffery has been fired by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. This comes just weeks after a White House rebuke of a review assessing the impact of American strikes on Iran. The Pentagon said in a statement that Lt Gen Jeffery will no longer serve as head of US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). The defence department has not offered any immediate explanation on the firings.

The DIA is part of the Pentagon and specialises in military intelligence to support operations. It collects large amounts of technical intelligence, but is distinct from other agencies like the CIA.