Vietnam, China begin emergency measures as Typhoon Kajiki strengthens

Authorities in Vietnam and China have begun emergency preparations as Typhoon Kajiki intensified. Vietnam has planned to evacuate nearly six lakh people from central provinces including Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang. Boats have been ordered to stay ashore in seven coastal provinces. The storm is expected to make landfall in Vietnam tomorrow early morning.



China’s National Meteorological Centre also said the typhoon would brush past Hainan Island’s southern coast before heading toward Vietnam. Wind speeds may reach up to 180 km/h.



In Sanya, China, businesses, tourist sites, and public transport were shut down. A red typhoon alert-the highest level-was issued. Authorities warned of flooding, heavy rainfall up to 400mm, and storm surges up to 1.2 meters.



Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet have canceled and delayed multiple flights to and from Hue and Danang, affecting both local and international travelers.

Thailand and Laos are also preparing for heavy rain and localized flooding.