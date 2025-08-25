Spain Faces Record-Breaking Heatwave, 1,149 Deaths Reported

AMN

Spain is experiencing an intense heatwave this month, the most extreme on record, both in terms of temperatures and impacts, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has said.

According to provisional data, average temperatures during August 3-18 period were 4.6 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm, surpassing the previous record of 4.5 degrees Celsius set in July 2022, reports said.

AEMET noted that the period from August 8-17 marked the hottest 10 consecutive days since 1950, while the first 20 days of August were the hottest for that period since at least 1961.

Spain has experienced 77 heatwaves since 1975. According to the government’s Daily Mortality Monitoring System, this year’s heatwaves have caused 1,149 deaths.