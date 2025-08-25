Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Oman Sets Sights on 1 Million Indian Tourists Annually, Boosts Luxury and Adventure Offerings

Aug 25, 2025

AMN

The Sultanate of Oman has established an ambitious target to attract one million Indian tourists annually, building on the strong performance of 2024 when the country welcomed 700,000 visitors from India. This goal represents a significant expansion of Oman’s tourism strategy as it seeks to capitalize on deep cultural and economic ties with India while diversifying its tourism offerings to establish itself as a global travel hub. The initiative focuses on attracting high-value tourism segments including luxury travel, destination weddings, MICE events covering meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and adventure tourism.

Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is actively promoting the country’s diverse landscapes ranging from pristine coastlines to mountainous terrain, combined with its rich cultural heritage that resonates with Indian travelers.
Marketing efforts include targeted campaigns such as the ‘Focus Oman’ roadshow conducted in Jaipur, which employs multi-channel approaches to engage Indian audiences and showcase the sultanate’s distinctive attractions. These promotional activities highlight Oman’s positioning as a destination offering both luxury experiences and adventure opportunities for discerning Indian tourists.

The tourism drive is supported by visitor-friendly visa policies and improved air connectivity between the two countries. Enhanced flight connections linking major Indian cities with Muscat are making travel more accessible and convenient for Indian visitors, facilitating seamless travel experiences.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has identified India as a priority market, recognizing the substantial growth potential based on existing strong bilateral relationships. Last year’s visitor numbers from India already established the country as one of Oman’s key international markets, providing a solid foundation for achieving the ambitious one million tourist target. The strategic focus on India aligns with Oman’s broader economic diversification efforts, leveraging tourism as a key sector to reduce dependence on traditional industries while strengthening people-to-people connections between the two nations.

