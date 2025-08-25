Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nepal to Host 22-Day Art and Culture Festival Across Five Cities from September 5

Aug 25, 2025

AMN

Nepal will be hosting 22 days long Nepal Art and culture Festival to be spread across Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Kirtipur, Lalitpur and Hadigaon. The first edition of the Nepal Art and Culture Festival 2025 will start from 5th September to 27 September.

The festival coincides with Indra Jatra that is organised in Basantpur Durbar Square where living Goddess Kumari, living Ganesh and Bhairav are taken for ride around city on wooden chariots. Nepal expects that aligning Nepal Art and Culture festival with this Indra Jatra will attract domestic and international visitors.

The festival will feature cultural performances, guided heritage walks, exhibitions, fairs, and traditional cuisines tasting highlighting Kathmandu valley’s rich cultural and culinary heritage. To enhance reach of festival on social media globally, open video Challenge is being organised for youths to document Indra Jatra.

