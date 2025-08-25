Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India and Fiji Reaffirm Zero Tolerance on Terrorism, Strengthen Defence and Indo-Pacific Ties

Aug 25, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, August 25, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)
India and Fiji have reiterated zero tolerance towards terrorism by rejecting double standards on it. During the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The two leaders condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year. India and Fiji stressed on the need to counter radicalization, combat terror financing, prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist activities and tackle terrorist recruitment.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Secretary (South) of Ministry of External Affairs Neena Malhotra said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka witnessed the exchange of nine bilateral documents and MoUs. She said the talks covered the entire gamut of relations, including political cooperation, high-level engagements, trade, agriculture, education, healthcare, mobility, defence, capacity building, and people-to-people ties.

India and Fiji reaffirmed their commitment to climate action, resilience building, and sustainable development in the spirit of India’s Mission LiFE and the 2050 strategy for the blue Pacific continent. The two leaders shared a commitment to promoting biofuels as sustainable energy solutions within the framework of the Global Biofuels Alliance. Both leaders acknowledged the potential of bilateral defence ties emphasizing the importance of their shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the ongoing defence collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these ties, emphasising the need to enhance defence and maritime security cooperation. The leaders also underscored the importance of a free, open, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They announced their intent to collaborate on strengthening regional maritime security, contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Both Prime Ministers expressed their commitment to supporting an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

