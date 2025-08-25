India, Algeria Strengthen Defence Ties During Army Chief’s Official Visit

AMN

India and Algeria today took a significant step towards boosting bilateral defence cooperation during Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s official visit to the North African country.

The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration.

The Army Chief, who is on a four-day official visit to Algeria from August 25 to 28, will hold meetings with top Algerian defence officials.