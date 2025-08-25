Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Algeria Strengthen Defence Ties During Army Chief’s Official Visit

Aug 25, 2025

AMN

India and Algeria today took a significant step towards boosting bilateral defence cooperation during Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s official visit to the North African country.

The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration.

The Army Chief, who is on a four-day official visit to Algeria from August 25 to 28, will hold meetings with top Algerian defence officials.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

Aug 25, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

I don’t think election will be held in February Bangladesh: NCP’s Nahid Islam

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

26 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Freedom of Speech Must Uphold Dignity of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla

25 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

25 August 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

25 August 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!