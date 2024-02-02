इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2024 10:46:29      انڈین آواز
Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code panel submits draft report to CM Pushkar Dhami

Uniform Civil Code panel submits draft report to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

A draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) prepared by state government-appointed panel was submitted to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradon today.

The draft was handed over to the Chief Minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Soon after the submission of the UCC, Dhami said, “It is yet another step towards the fulfilment of a commitment made to the people of the state during the run-up to the Assembly polls held in the state in 2022.”

Dhami said after getting a historic mandate of the people for a second consecutive term in office, his Cabinet decided to constitute a committee to draft the UCC at its very first meeting to initiate the process of fulfilling that commitment.

“The panel, which consists of erudite people, held a comprehensive dialogue with people representing different sections of the society, including the tribal people of the country’s first village of Mana, before finalising the draft,” he said.

Mana is a village located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near the India-China border.

