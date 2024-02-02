इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2024 10:46:14      انڈین آواز
Excise policy scam: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons yet again

Calling the summons unlawful, the AAP said they were issued to its convenor repeatedly without replying to the questions raised by him with regard to the previous summons.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday skipped the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summons for the fifth time. He was asked by the probe agency to join the probe into the Delhi excise policy case on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the summons unlawful as they were issued to its convenor by the probe agency repeatedly without replying to the questions raised by the Delhi CM with regard to the previous summons.

Let the ED send summons as per the law, we will respond appropriately, the party said.

Earlier, the party had pointed out that the fifth notice sent by the ED was same as those sent by the federal probe agency in the past.

While skipping the fourth summons sent by federal agency, the AAP convener had termed the notice “illegal”. He had said he was ready to cooperate with the ED, but intention of the probe agency was to arrest so that he could not campaign for the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal had skipped the ED summons of the Central agency on November 2, December 21, January 3 and January 18 responding to each of them with a written reply.

He had earlier termed the summons unsustainable in law and politically motivated while questioning the basis of the notices. Describing them as non-specific and, he asked, “In which capacity was he being summoned by the ED in the case”.

