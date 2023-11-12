इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2023 11:06:18      انڈین آواز

Uttarakhand: Under-construction tunnel on on National Highway collapses, 36 still trapped

In Uttarakhand, about 50 meters of under-construction tunnel collapsed from Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi on Sunday.

According to reports, at present around 36 laborers are trapped in a tunnel. Immediate relief and rescue work is being carried out at the incident site. Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi has said that adequate oxygen has been provided to the stranded people, and no casualties have been reported so far.

SDRF, NDRF, and heavy machinery have been deployed on the spot to remove debris from the tunnel.

At approximately 4 am, the 150-metre portion of the four-and-a-half-kilometre tunnel collapsed. The tunnel links Silkyara to Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway. Emergency response teams from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been swiftly deployed to the site upon the direction of SDRF Commander Manikant Mishra under the leadership of Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan. 

The teams arrived at the incident site with the necessary rescue equipment. The rescue efforts are currently in progress. 

The rescue work is undergoing in coordination with other rescue units. DM and SP of Uttarkashi district also reached the spot along with police, revenue teams. 

Reports citing authorities indicated there is a necessity to clear about 200 metres of the slab for the tunnel’s reopening and rescue of the trapped workers inside it.

