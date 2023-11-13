इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2023 12:58:20      انڈین آواز

New Delhi to host 33rd Conference on World Animal Health

33rd Conference of World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) Regional Commission for Asia and Pacific will begin today New Delhi. The delegates from 36 member countries including India, senior officers from regional and international organizations and representatives from the private sector and private veterinary organizations will participate in the conference. The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic emphasize the crucial role of scientific expertise in assessing risks at the human-animal-environment interface. It also underscores the necessity to enhance resilience and capacity in Veterinary Services for future challenges.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the four day conference. The decision to host this event was made during the 90th General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the WOAH in Paris in May this year.

