Uttarakhand: Polling underway for Champawat Assembly Bye-Election

Polling is underway in Uttarakhand for Champawat Assembly Bye-Election. Around 45 per cent of voting took place till noon.

Meanwhile, a large number of voters are reaching the Polling Stations to cast their votes. Corona guidelines are being followed at the Polling Stations. Four candidates including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Nirmala Gahatodi are in the fray for the seat. The counting of votes will be taken up on 3rd of June. The Champawat seat was vacated by Kailash Gahatodi who was elected from this seat in the last General Assembly Election.