Uttarakhand: Opposition delegation meet Governor, brief him about law & order situation in Haldwani

Agencies

A delegation of opposition parties of INDIA BLOCK and civil society members led by Uttarakhand Congress Chief Karan Mahra met the Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (retd) and requested him to intervene in the matter and ask the state government to act as per the law and Constitution.

The delegation emphasised that the state government and administration should desist from communal and revengeful attitude and act as per the law. Later in the evening, opposition leaders and civil society members held a candle lit demonstration at Gandhi park and appealed of the state to maintain peace.

Indresh Maikhuri, secretary, CPI (ML) ina statement expressed deep concern at the reports of police repressions against men, women and children in Banphoolpur area. He said that law enforcing agencies cannot act as rowdies and the state administration is duty bound to uphold law and constitution. He further said that police should take action against the alleged culprits but collective punishments against entire more than 50,000 Muslim population is completely unacceptable.

“There had been numerous cases where local Muslims saved policemen and journalists from mob violence on Thursday. The police repression against women cannot be acceptable in a civil society,” said Indresh Maikhuri.

He further said that the state government owes an explanation on the reports about prior intelligence input about possibility of trouble following demolition of religious places at haldwani which were ignored.

Sumit Hariydesh, Haldwani Congress legislator who is in Dehradun when contacted said that he has received reports of police repression in the area but cannot confirm. He said that police has been making raids to nab the alleged culprits involved in the Thursday mob violence.

Reports from the besieged Banphoolpura area suggest that people had been suffering due to continuous indefinite curfew and want of essential commodities. On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who addressed a public meeting at Almora said that none would be spared and exemplary punishment should be given to all those involved in Haldwani violence.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has announced magisterial inquiry into the Haldwani violence. Kumoan Divisional Commissioner has been ordered to hold the inquiry and submit the report within 15 days.