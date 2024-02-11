इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2024 01:16:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jamaat-e-Islami condemns police high-handedness in Haldwani

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ NEW DELHI

The President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini, has come down heavily on the police’s high-handedness in Haldwani and accused the authorities of systematic harassment of Muslim community to polarise the society for serving the vested political interests of their masters.

In a statement to the media, Syed Sadatullah Husaini said, “We condemn the police high handedness being perpetrated on the Muslims in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. In the ongoing legal dispute over alleged unauthorized occupants of the land adjoining Haldwani Railway Station, what was the sudden need to demolish a madrassa despite the case being pending in the High Court? The kind of brutal force, the police have used against the protesters resulting in the killings of many Muslims is highly condemnable and violative of all norms of professional policing and civilised society. It is being alleged that machine guns have been used and hundreds of rounds were fired as if the Police were fighting an enemy army.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Chief pointed out, “Several recent actions taken by different governments appear to have the vile intention of provoking people and instigating violence. Whether it is the demolition of mosques, the arrest of Muslim clerics, undue interference in Muslim Personal Law, bulldozer action, and demolition of properties, the patronage bestowed on those convicted of heinous hate crimes against Muslims. The selective and targeted application of stringent provisions of the law is evident in all these cases as if the law is being exploited as a weapon to harass and terrorize Muslims. We feel this dangerous trend will spell doom for our democracy and the rule of law.”

Talking about improving the situation in Haldwani, the JIH President averred, “When the Supreme Court of India had ruled in the same case in January 2023 that – “There cannot be uprooting of 50,000 people overnight. It’s a human issue, some workable solution needs to be found”; this despicable action by the Nainital District Administration was completely unwarranted, biased, and in utter disregard to the Supreme Court guidelines. A fact-finding team led by JIH Leadership and civil society visited Haldwani and filed a report highlighting gross anomalies in following the due process for eviction. We demand that the demolition drive be rolled back immediately till an amicable settlement is reached between the Railway authorities and the people through negotiation and dialogue.”

Supreme Court of India should immediately take the suo moto action against such a selective approach of administrative machinery and political leadership. We also demand immediate suspension and action against the responsible officials.

We also appeal people of India and civil society to raise their voices against this dangerous trend and unitedly fight all attempts to create a communal divide and target and harass any section of Indian society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart