Syed Azmatullah Hussaini appointed head of Telangana Waqf Board

AMN / HYDRABAD

Senior Congress leader Syed Azmatullah Hussaini has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board. Hussaini who is a senior leader and member of the Waqf Board began his political journey began with the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress. He gradually rose through the ranks, holding significant positions within the party in united Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana.

Last week, the department of minority affairs issued GO 4, notifying Hussaini’s membership of Telangana Waqf Board. On Friday, February 16, his fellow board members unanimously elected him as the chairman, acknowledging his commitment to public service and his leadership within the party.