Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib Gates to Open on Sunday

May 24, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The gates of Hemkund Sahib located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will be opened on Sunday. For the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, the first group of Sikh devotees set off today from the Govindghat Gurudwara premises, led by the Panj Pyare and carrying the holy Nishan Sahib. This group includes about four thousand devotees, who will reach Ghangaria late in the evening today. After night rest, this group will leave from Ghangaria tomorrow morning and reach Hemkund Sahib. After this, the first Ardaas of this year will be held and the gates of Hemkund Sahib will be opened for the devotees.


The district administration has completed all the arrangements to ensure safe and smooth pilgrimage of the devotees. With the cooperation of the administration and the Gurudwara Management Committee, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the journey proceeds peacefully and in an organized manner.

