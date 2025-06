AMN/ WEB DESK

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the victims of the cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops in frontier district Poonch and described the damage caused as a “big tragedy”. He also pledged to highlight their plight at the national level. Our Correspondent reports that Rahul Gandhi visited Poonch town and interacted for over an hour with the affected population, including the families who lost their members in the shelling between 7th May to 10th May.