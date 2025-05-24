Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

J&K: Mobile internet suspended in Bhaderwah till May 27 over security concerns

May 24, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has ordered temporary suspension of mobile internet service till May 27 in parts of Bhaderwah in Doda district over its likely misuse by “anti-national elements” to disrupt public order. Akashvani Correspondent reports that the home department ordered the suspension of mobile internet service on 37 mobile towers, 19 of Reliance Jio and 18 of Airtel on the recommendation of IGP Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti. In the order, the Principal Secretary Home Department, Chandraker Bharti said the services have been suspended with effect from 8 PM on May 22 to 8 PM on May 27. 

The Jammu Zone IGP being the authorised officer under Rule 3 of Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, has issued directions to the telecom and internet service providers to suspend mobile data services temporarily in the Bhaderwah area of the Doda district. The order under reference, inter-alia, mentions that mobile data services – 2G/3G/4G/5G and public Wi-Fi – are likely to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order,” the order said. The temporary suspension was necessary in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country, the security of the Union Territory and for maintaining public order, it added

