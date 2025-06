AMN/ WEB DESK

Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralized a Pakistani intruder attempting to enter Indian territory in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat last night.

In a statement, BSF said that its troops spotted one suspicious person advancing towards the border fence after crossing the International Border.

It added that BSF personnel challenged the intruder, but he continued to advance, prompting them to open fire. The intruder was neutralized on the spot.