May 25, 2025
Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods in Kullu’s Jagatkhana

In Himachal Pradesh, a cloudburst occurred yesterday evening in Jagatkhana, located in the Nirmand area of Kullu district, causing flash floods. Due to the sudden surge of water, several vehicles parked by the roadside were swept away.

This region is adjacent to Rampur in Shimla district. According to Nirmand SDM Manmohan Sharma, there were no casualties, but more than a dozen vehicles were damaged. The cloudburst also caused water and debris to enter many houses in the area, leading to significant damage. Additionally, a hailstorm struck the region, resulting in damage to apple crop. The administration has advised residents and tourists to stay away from rivers and streams, keeping the weather conditions in mind.

