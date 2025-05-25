IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai; Orange Alert for 11 Districts in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert of moderate rain for Mumbai and suburban Mumbai. The IMD has also issued an orange alert of moderate rain and thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Amravati and Wardha. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 9 districts in Maharashtra apart from Mumbai and suburban Mumbai. These include Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Yavatmaal, Akola, Buldhana, Jalna, Dhule and Sangli.

