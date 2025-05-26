PM to launch major infrastructure and urban development projects in Gujarat

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on May 26 and 27, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of major infrastructure and development projects across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar. The projects, collectively worth over Rs 77,000 crore, span across sectors such as railways, power, urban development, and housing.

Day 1: Focus on Dahod and Bhuj

On May 26, the Prime Minister will begin his visit in Dahod. At around 11:15 AM, he will inaugurate a state-of-the-art Locomotive Manufacturing Plant established by Indian Railways. This facility will produce high-power 9000 HP electric locomotives for both domestic use and export. These advanced locomotives are equipped with regenerative braking systems designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance environmental sustainability. The PM will also flag off the first electric locomotive manufactured at the plant.

Following this, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a range of development projects in Dahod worth approximately Rs 24,000 crore. These include multiple railway projects and various initiatives by the Government of Gujarat. Among the key highlights will be the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and an express train between Valsad and Dahod.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate the gauge-converted Katosan-Kalol rail section and flag off a freight train on the upgraded route. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public gathering in Dahod.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj, where around 4 PM he will participate in the launch and inauguration of development projects exceeding Rs 53,400 crore. These projects are primarily focused on the energy and infrastructure sectors. They include critical transmission projects for evacuating renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, a new ultra supercritical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, and the expansion of the state’s transmission network. Additionally, projects related to Kandla Port, roads, water infrastructure, and solar energy will also be launched. He will address a large public function in Bhuj as well.

Day 2: Celebrating Two Decades of Urban Growth in Gandhinagar

On May 27, PM Modi will travel to Gandhinagar. At around 11 AM, he will attend a special event to commemorate 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story. The event marks two decades since the launch of the Urban Development Year 2005, an initiative spearheaded by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi aimed at transforming Gujarat’s urban environment through better infrastructure and governance.

To mark this milestone, the Prime Minister will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, a new roadmap for urban progress in Gujarat. As part of this initiative, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a range of urban development, health, and water supply projects.

Over 22,000 dwelling units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be dedicated to beneficiaries, and funds amounting to Rs 3,300 crore will be released to urban local bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The State Clean Air Programme will also be launched to improve air quality and promote sustainable urban living.