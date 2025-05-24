Kerala Issues Warning Over Possible Hazardous Cargo Leak Off Kochi Coast

AMN/ WEB DESK

The State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public warning in Kerala after the Coast Guard reported a possible leakage of dangerous substances from the cargo that fell off a ship in the Arabian Sea, about 38 nautical miles south west of Kochi coast.

The KSDMA warned that people, particularly those living along the coast and fishermen, not to touch or explore the objects that fell into the sea, which is believed to contain marine gas oil or Very Low Sulpher Fuel Oil. People have been asked to inform the police in case if they came across such objects.

The Liberia flagged vessel MSC ELSA 3, was enroute to Kochi from Vizhinjam port near Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy said the distressed vessel reported a 26 degree list (ie., an angle of inclination of the vessel to one side) this afternoon and sought urgent assistance.

Vessels and aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard were sent to the area following the distress call.

All the 24 crew members on board the distressed vessel are safe. They were provided medical assistance on board a Coast Guard vessel.

Addressing the media the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority member secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose said that sighting of any cargo containers or oil spills near the coast must be immediately reported to the nearest coastal police station or call emergency number 112 and not to approach or touch it. Fishermen, beachgoers and residents in coastal regions have been advised to remain extra cautious.