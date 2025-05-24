Northeast Now Epicentre of India’s development journey: Jayant Chaudhary

Sudhir Kumar

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary said that Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India- it is the new epicentre of India’s development journey. Addressing the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday,

Mr Chaudhary said that From Mizoram achieving 100 percent literacy rates to the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth, the region exemplifies resilience and community strength. He said that as we celebrate this transformation, we must nurture risk-taking, skill development, and ecosystem support to unlock its potential. He said that around 1 lakh students will be provided AI training and assessment at free of cost across the country.

Mr Chaudhary added that under the upcoming Skilling for Readiness AI program, modules have been created and will be soon rolled out for students between class 6 and 12. He added the program an opportunity for students to obtain self-assessment, online exams, online courses and get a certificate and credit for the same.



The Minister further noted that skill development is being integrated in other formal structures including education. He mentioned that embedded apprenticeship degree program is being rolled out. He added that the University Grants Commission has already placed guidelines and several universities have come forward to accept the program. Mr Chaudhary highlighted that it as a great opportunity for young people to get exposed to shorter duration skilling courses that are required by industry and employers today.