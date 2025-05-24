RASHTRAPATI NIKETAN- PRESIDENTIAL RETREAT IN DEHRADUN TO OPEN FOR PUBLIC FROM JUNE 24

AMN / NEW DELHI

Rashtrapati Niketan, the Presidential Retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand will be open for public viewing from June 24, 2025. Opening of the 186-year-old 21-acre Estate is part of the initiative to increase citizen engagement with the President and heritage of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Under this initiative, since 2023, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, and Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra were opened up for public visits six days a week. From February 2025, the Change of Guard Ceremony started at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in a new format with increased seating capacity.

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will visit the Rashtrapati Niketan on June 20, 2025 to overview the preparation of opening of the Estate for public. She will also lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre ecological park on the occasion.

The Rashtrapati Niketan, earlier known as Rashtrapati Ashiana, was used by the President’s Bodyguards for the training of PBG horses. This heritage building now showcases a curated selection of artwork and offers a glimpse into its rich legacy. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the stables and horses of the President’s Bodyguard. The Lily Pond, Rockery Pond, Rose Garden, and Pergola will also be points of attraction for the visitors.

In addition to the Rashtrapati Niketan, people can also visit the Rashtrapati Tapovan, a 19-acre dense forest trail on the Rajpur Road. The Tapovan offers a serene escape into nature with a rich canopy of native trees, winding trails, wooden bridges, elevated machans for birdwatching, and quiet spots for reflection and meditation. It has been developed with the aim of connecting visitors with the natural world through guided trails, seasonal flora, and eco-interpretive elements.

The Rashtrapati Udyan, which is scheduled to be open to the public next year, is planned to be developed as a dynamic environmental and recreational space – featuring thematic gardens, a butterfly garden, a scenic lake, an aviary, and a dedicated children’s play area. The park plan also includes a sports zone, walking tracks, jogging and cycling tracks, water conservation systems, and outdoor learning installations — creating a living classroom that encourages environmental awareness, active lifestyles, and family-friendly engagement in harmony with nature.

