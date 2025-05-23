NIA Arrests Key Lawrence Bishnoi Aide for Running Fake Passport Racket

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was helping members of the syndicate with fake passports to evade arrest by fleeing the country. According to the NIA, Rahul Sarkar was running the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s passport module, and has been remanded to NIA custody by the agency’s Special Court at Patiala House in New Delhi for further examination. During its investigation, NIA found that the accused had been helping the gang members by arranging forged passports, facilitating them to flee the country after committing crimes.

