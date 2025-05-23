North East is emerging as hub for energy and semiconductor sectors: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi TODAY said that his government followed a policy of zero tolerance, be it terrorism or Maoist elements spreading unrest. Inaugurating the Rising North East Investors Summit in New Delhi, Mr Modi stressed that it is important to develop the North East region in order to build a developed India.

He urged investors to explore the different sectors across the north east region, saying that the North East is now becoming a land of opportunities. He said the North East is becoming a key destination for sectors like energy and semiconductors. He highlighted that the North East is the most diverse region of India, and this diversity is the nation’s strength.

Prime Minister stated that EAST means – Empower, Act, Strengthen and Transform. He pointed out that there was a time when the North East was merely called a Frontier Region, but it is emerging as the Front-Runner of Growth. He said the North East is a complete package for tourism and there is immense scope for global conferences, concerts, and destination weddings. He remarked that the Northeast is synonymous with a thriving bio-economy and bamboo industry, tea production and petroleum, sports and skills, as well as an emerging hub for eco-tourism.

Mr Modi acknowledged the region’s past challenges but asserted that it is now emerging as a Land of Opportunities. He stated that thousands of crores have been invested in enhancing connectivity, citing projects such as the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh and the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge in Assam. He also highlighted key advancements in the past decade, including the construction of 11 thousand kilometres of highways, extensive new railway lines, a doubling of airport numbers, the development of waterways on the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, and the installation of hundreds of mobile towers. He further noted the establishment of a 1,600-kilometer-long Northeast Gas Grid, ensuring a reliable energy supply for industries.

Prime Minister recalled the recent Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav held at Bharat Mandapam and emphasised that today’s event marks a celebration of investment in the Northeast. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant presence of industry leaders at the summit, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding opportunities in the region. He extended his congratulations to all ministries and state governments, acknowledging their efforts in creating a thriving investment-friendly environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the government has worked towards giving a boost to infrastructure and connectivity in north north-east region. He said that there are 17 airports in the region today with over 2000 flight connections. He highlighted that the winds of change have come upon the northeast. He exuded confidence that north northeast region will become the international corridor of South East Asia. Mr Scindia urged investors and business leaders to Make in India, Make in the Northeast, and Make for the World. He asked them to take the first mover advantage in the area.

The two-day summit aims to highlight the North East Region as a land of opportunity and attract global and domestic investment. The Summit will include ministerial sessions, Business-to-Government sessions, meetings, startups and exhibitions of policy, and related initiatives taken by State Government and Central ministries for investment promotion. The main focus sectors of investment promotion include Tourism and Hospitality, Agro-Food Processing and allied sectors; Textiles, Handloom, and Handicrafts, Healthcare, Education and Skill Development, Information Technology and its enabled Services, Infrastructure and Logistics, Energy, and Entertainment and Sports. The summit intends to bring together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform.