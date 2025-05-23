Maharashtra: Four Maoists Killed in Gadchiroli Encounter

AMN

In Maharashtra, four Maoists were killed in a joint operation of security forces this morning, in the forests of the Bhamragad block of Gadchiroli district, near the border with Chhattisgarh.

Informing about the operation, which took place amidst heavy rains in the forested area, Superintendent of Gadchiroli Police, Nilotpal, said that among the four dead Maoists, one held the rank of Divisional Commander, while the other three were senior Maoist cadres.

A large quantity of ammunition and other materials was recovered from the site. The SP stated that these four Maoists had a collective bounty of 14 lakh rupees on their heads for various crimes they had committed.