Delhi Government Issues Covid Advisory, Hospitals Told to Ensure Preparedness

AMN

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, the Delhi government has asked the hospitals to ensure availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

The Delhi government today issued an advisory to all hospitals in the national capital. The government has instructed the hospitals for daily reporting of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all health facilities on the integrated health information platform portal. All hospitals have been asked to send all positive Covid-19 samples for whole genome sequencing to Lok Nayak hospital to enable timely detection of new variants.