Supreme Court Allows Delhi Govt to Withdraw 7 Cases Against Centre, LG

The Supreme Court today allowed the Delhi government to withdraw seven cases filed by the former Aam Aadmi Party-government against the central government and the lieutenant governor over issues including control of services in the capital. A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, and granted the request. The Delhi government had sought to withdraw the seven cases, which were part of a prolonged legal battle with the Centre and the lieutenant governor.