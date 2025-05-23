Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena Disqualified from Rajasthan Assembly After Conviction

May 23, 2025

BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena has been disqualified from the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Mr. Meena represented the Anta constituency in Baran district.

The decision was taken by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani following Meena’s surrender in the Manoharthana Court. A formal notification was issued today by the Assembly Secretariat.

The disqualification stems from a 2005 case related to the Sarpanch elections, in which Meena was accused of threatening the then Sub-Divisional Officer with a pistol. The court had sentenced him to three years of imprisonment. After the Supreme Court rejected his appeal, Meena surrendered before the Manoharthana Court.

